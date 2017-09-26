Athena’s Run helps raise awareness about gynecologic cancers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ovarian cancer survivors Teresa Ball and Tasha Cook share a passion for urging ladies to listen their bodies.

“I started feeling very fatigued. When I would eat just a little bit, I would feel really bloated,” Ball said.

“I was exercising a lot, I was working a lot and all of a sudden, my energy level just went down,” Cook said.

They were young, active and healthy, so when something felt off, they made sure not to put off figuring out what was going on.

“[I just showed] up at a doctor. I didn’t know which one to show up at,” Ball said.

That decision may have been life changing.

“If I hadn’t pursued it, I might not be here today,” Ball said.

Ball was 46 when she had a hysterectomy and learned that she had stage 2 ovarian cancer.

Cook was 38 when doctors found an ovarian cyst.

“I went into surgery and I just woke up and they said that I had cancer,” she said.

Cook had stage 1 ovarian cancer.

Both women are now cancer survivors, but they agree that as they were fighting their fights, there wasn’t much in terms of education.

That’s why Athena’s Run continues to serve as an important cause.

It’s an event that helps spread awareness about gynecologic cancers.

Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, a GYN oncologist at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, is one of the people who started the race in 2010.

“I think not having enough information can lead to delay in diagnosis,” she said.

The funding from Athena’s Run has helped provide gynecologic outreach programs for Piedmont women.

“We have done programs on educational activities. We also support a pap smear clinic for indigent patients every year,” she said. “Over the years we’ve seen this community grow and it’s just been an awesome thing to watch.”

Athena’s Run is Saturday Sept. 30 at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons.

The 5K run begins at 8:30 a.m.

You can walk this event also.

Online registration continues through Sept. 27 at athenasrun-ws.org.

On-site registration begins at 7:15 a.m.