Asheboro mother still holding out hope for missing son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Tuesday will mark four months to the day since Carmen Liberatore last saw her son.

Marchel Williams, 49, hasn't been heard from since May 27 and his mother is fearing the worst.

"He's never done anything like this before, he's never gone anywhere and not contacted me and not told me about it," Liberatore said. "I'm tormented by the thoughts."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Liberatore immediately contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Office when she realized something was wrong. While searching the woods across the street from her home, Liberatore said investigators found several of his personal items, like an ID, a set of house keys, and a hat -- but no Marchel.

She said she finds herself looking at photos of her son, wondering what happened and if she'll ever see him again.

"I pray for him everyday, that if he's still alive that God will just help him and that if he's not then I'll see him again, with the Lord."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at (336) 318-6699.