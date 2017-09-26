Andrews High School student uses creative design to help spread positive message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One word is inspiring students at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point to do something positive.

It has gotten so popular that students are now wearing it on T-shirts.

“So, we started this summer off with believe bracelets. I believe in TWA,” Principal Marcus Gause said.

“It completely changes the perception. Students that walk into this building and community people that walk into this building are engulfed in the concept of believing,” he said.

This is Gause's first year at Andrews High School and he made it his first task to use the word “believe” as a constant motivator.

“So, we started this year with teaching staff with one word and that was just believe,” he said.

The word eventually made its way onto T-shirts as a reward for students doing positive things.

“We had to start shifting their mentality,” Gause said.

Then came something unexpected.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“I brought it to Mr. Gause and he had showed it to the people that are in the front office and they said they had liked it so I had started getting a lot of T-shirts,” said Jadakiss Hairston, a senior at Andrews High School.

Hairston decided to put his own style on the shirts by bleaching them.

“I had to really pace myself because it was a whole lot of people. My cousin can tell you that it was whole front yard full with shirts, bleaching shirts, like it was a whole lot. It was a lot. So, I had to pace myself. I was tired so I know I had to keep on going,” Hairston said.

“Not only has that buzz caught on with us as an Andrews family, but there's others in the community that just said, can you make them like this? Can you do this to our shirts,” Gause said.

Now that same seven-letter word is inspiring Hairston to pursue fashion.

“I’ve been doing this since middle school honestly. My mom always told me to do it, but I was just too scared to come out of my shell to really do it. So now I feel like I’m comfortable and I’m confident within myself,” he said.

Hairston says he plans to go to college next year and major in fashion design.

He says he's already working on more designs for the school along with designing for other groups.