The NC Zoo features upgraded eating experience

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Gourmet espresso and blueberry buckwheat pancakes for breakfast or a custom craft burger with wild fries for lunch -- the menu is all new at the North Carolina Zoo.

Executive Chef Mark Hensley works for Service System Associates. The company took over all of the food services at the zoo at the beginning of the year.

Now, Chef Hensley says they have upgraded the eating experience.

Zoo visitors can start their day with a freshly cooked breakfast for less than $10, and throughout the zoo, people can order a variety of menu items for lunch.

There's also a pizza shop and food truck, which is becoming quite famous for its chicken tenders.

Guests can now look forward to trying even more eating adventures when they visit!