SC restaurant owner to stop showing NFL games due to national anthem protests

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina restaurant owner is taking a stand and says he will longer show NFL games until players end the national anthem protests.

David McCraw, owner of Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House in Greenville, announced his decision after NFL players across the league kneeled during “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday in response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of players opting to protest during the national anthem.

The president first posted his thoughts on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” he wrote. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

On Sunday, McCraw posted a statement on the Palmetto Restaurant Facebook page.

The post read, “No NFL games will be played at Palmetto Alehouse until every player stands in respect to our flag and our country. This is a position that I’m going to take and I hope you will support me.”

McCraw told WHNS that he doesn’t always agree with Trump but believes the president’s comments were correct.

Even though his decision could affect the restaurant’s business, McCraw said it’s a move he stands behind.

“It’s no concern for me,” said McCraw. “I’m an ex-military guy. My whole concept is about being local and supporting the community. It is not about supporting a concept that is disrespectful to our flag or our country, and I don’t think the people that come to my bar will feel that this is disrespectful to them.”