Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Winston-Salem.

The first happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 15th and 17th streets. The second call came in a little over an hour later, at about 12:47 a.m. Monday, in the 800 block of North Cameron.

Additional details about the shootings are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.