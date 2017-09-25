Police identify person killed in Asheboro house fire

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The person who died in a house fire on Friday morning has been identified, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

Crews were called to the fire at 736 Eastview Drive at about 6:20 a.m.

Asheboro police said Monday the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Angela G. Hornbuckle, of the residence.

A preliminary autopsy examination revealed the cause of death was asphyxiation from smoke inhalation.

The origin of fire is still under investigation but it appears to have started in a bedroom where the victim was located.