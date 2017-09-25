NFL stadium worker quits job after national anthem protest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After working nearly 30 years at New Era Field in New York, a man quit his job after several Buffalo Bills players knelt during the national anthem on Sunday.

Erich Nikischer said he waited until after the national anthem ended before making the decision final, WGRZ reports.

“I took off my shirt, threw my Bills hat on the ground, walked out,” Nikischer said.

Nikischer said he wasn’t upset with players protesting before the national anthem. It was when they continued to do it during the song that he became upset. “During the National Anthem…the song that is about our country, our veterans that fight and die for us, it’s just something I feel you shouldn’t disrespect that way,” he told the station. “I believe people have the right to protest; I just don’t believe that’s the proper venue for it.” Players across the NFL knelt during the national anthem in protest of remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama on Sunday. Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement Saturday about the protests Saturday night, calling President Trump’s statement’s “divisive and disrespectful.” The statement read, “Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner, and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality.” Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017