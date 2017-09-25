Mickey Snow, Eden businessman charged in teen prostitution ring, arrested for bond violation

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Mickey Snow, a prominent Eden businessman charged in a teen prostitution ring, has been arrested Monday for a bond violation, Rockingham County District Attorney Tom Keith told the Greensboro News & Record.

Snow was arrested by Eden police in 2015 for his alleged involvement in the prostitution of two mentally disabled teenage girls.

He has been charged with six counts of promoting prostitution of a minor, six counts of statutory rape, six counts of patronizing a prostitute who is mentally disabled, four counts of patronizing a prostitute and four counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

