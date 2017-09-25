Man shot, injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and injured in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 4:01 p.m., officers were in the area of Rupert Bell Park when they heard several shots fired nearby.

Officers found 26-year-old Barron Bernard Lewis, of Winston-Salem, sitting in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lewis was taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.