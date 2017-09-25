Man shot in back during home invasion in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot in the back during a home invasion in Burlington early Monday, according to a press release.

At about 3:20 a.m., officers went to a home in the 700 block of Lee Street in reference to a breaking and entering. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim told police that multiple suspects entered the home by forcing entry through a door. Once inside, they fired multiple shots and hit him at least once.

The crime does not appear to be random, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.