Man hit, killed by SUV in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by an SUV while attempting to cross a road in Burlington late Sunday evening, according to a press release.

At 10:48 p.m., Burlington police responded to the 2300 block of North Church Street near the intersection of Spoon Drive in reference to a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers learned that Javier Pacheco Bautista was killed by a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe while attempting to cross U.S. 70.

No charges have been filed against the Tahoe’s driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.