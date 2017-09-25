Live blog: Hurricane Maria impacting North Carolina coast

Dare County has issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors on Hatteras Island due to the threat of Hurricane Maria. A mandatory evacuation order for people visiting Ocracoke Island is also in effect.

The East Coast is bracing for a possible hit from Hurricane Maria, now a Category 1 storm, days after the storm caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean.

FOX8’s Alex Rose reports that as of Monday afternoon, hundreds of cars have been seen evacuating from the Outer Banks.

Here’s the latest from the FOX8 MAX Weather team:

Hurricane Maria is now moving closer, but staying off the coast and will cause rough surf and rip currents, along with strong winds across the coastline. The storm will then begin to move further east, and back out to sea later on Wednesday. Maximum winds on our coast will be along the Outer Banks Tuesday into Wednesday when winds will peak near 50 mph. The rest of our coast to the south will experience winds 25-40 mph. Rainfall of 1-2 inches on the Outer Banks and less than 1 inch elsewhere.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cape Lookout to Duck
* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* North of Duck to the North Carolina/Virginia border
* North of Surf City to south of Cape Lookout

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Cape Lookout to Duck

Interests elsewhere along the Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coasts
should monitor the progress of Maria.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within
24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24
to to 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
