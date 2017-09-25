Live blog: Hurricane Maria impacting North Carolina coast

Dare County has issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors on Hatteras Island due to the threat of Hurricane Maria. A mandatory evacuation order for people visiting Ocracoke Island is also in effect.

The East Coast is bracing for a possible hit from Hurricane Maria, now a Category 1 storm, days after the storm caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean.

FOX8 has two crews at the coast covering the storm’s impacts.

FOX8’s Alex Rose reports that as of Monday afternoon, hundreds of cars have been seen evacuating from the Outer Banks.

