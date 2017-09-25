Jennifer Lopez donates $1M to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is stepping up and donating $1 million to help provide relief to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean following the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Lopez, who spoke first in Spanish and then in English, announced the donation during a press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday afternoon.

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts," Lopez said.

Lopez also confirmed in her speech that she still has not heard from her family members in Puerto Rico. She first posted about her family members on Instagram Thursday.

“My cousin and I and our family still haven’t been able to hear from all of our family over there, and we are concerned for them and for everybody on the island,” she said.