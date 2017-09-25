× High Point votes to come up with alternative finance plan for stadium project

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point City Council on Monday voted 8-1 to instruct staff to come up with an alternative financing plan for the proposed stadium project.

Guilford County Commissioners on Thursday night tabled High Point stadium financing plans.

Commissioners voted 8-1 to table the issue for 60-90 days.

High Point Mayor Bill Bencini said Monday the city must take “immediate action.”

While a good portion of the potential $140 million project will come from private donations, High Point leaders wanted to borrow $30 million to build the ballpark and pay the loan back over 20 years.

High Point University President Nido Qubein has raised $50 million from private donors to build some of the projects, like a children’s museum and park. He also secured naming rights for the stadium from BB&T and a team to play inside, the Bridgeport Bluefish from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Councilwoman Cynthia Davis voted no Monday. She said she believes this resolution is premature and wants to see the council secure missing funding first.

