Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty in May to sexting with a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison, the USA Today reports.

Weiner, 53, cried in court as he read from a written statement, saying he has hit “rock bottom.” He said he was “a very sick man for a very long time.”

Weiner said in court previously that he was first contacted by the girl in January 2016 and that for two months, he “engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women.”

“I knew this was as morally wrong, as it was unlawful,” he said. “This fall, I came to grips for the first time with the depths of my sickness. I had hit bottom.”