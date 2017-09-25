Fall Prevention: Around the House As We Get Older

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Falls are the leading cause of injuries for older Americans and they can lead to the loss of independence. One in four Americans over the age of 65 fall each year leading to more than 2.8 million injuries treated in emergency departments. Falls can significantly change a person’s quality of life and ability to live on their own. When adults need to hire in-home help or move in with family or into assisted living centers, they can feel like they’ve become a burden.

To avoid serious injury, fall prevention should be a priority for adults over the age of 65. A few examples of how to prevent falls can include:

Remove loose rugs from the floor. Many falls are caused by someone tripping on a rug.

Clear pathways. Keep the most commonly tread pathways clear of tripping hazards.

Keep pathways well-lit. It’s easy to trip on something you can’t see. Make sure hallways stay well-lit so even late-night trips to the bathroom are safe.

Slow down! Moving slowly and carefully can help prevent falls in most situations. Abrupt movement can lead to instability, so if you need to get up or reposition yourself, take your time.

If you are concerned about falls, talk to your primary care provider. They can offer advice and guide you to local support services that can help you or your loved one age well. Your provider can recognize signs and symptoms of illnesses that may affect your stability, suggest physical therapy to build strength or check to make sure medications are working as they should. Other local services include Senior Resources of Guilford, an organization that promotes the independent living of older adults.

Spokesperson Background:

Angela Thomas is a clinical nurse specialist for Cone Health and a part of the care management team that supports Triad HealthCare Network. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University and her Master of Science in nursing from Walden University in Minnesota.