Driver charged with DWI in fatal Randolph County crash, still in hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- District Attorney Andy Gregson said he plans to meet with Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday to discuss further charges in Saturday's deadly crash.

Jeffrey Simmons, 41, is charged with DWI and is listed as good condition in Moses Cone Hospital. Joseph Kidd is also in the hospital as a result of the crash.

Trooper B.R. Walker said Simmons drove left of center near the intersection of Riverside and Bennett roads shortly after 8:30 p.m., hitting 21-year-old Dustin Simmons head on.

Dustin Simmons was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Kidd's grandmother Marie Kidd said she heard the crash from inside her home along Bennett Road.

"Somebody called and said it was Joseph in the wreck so I just ran out the door and ran all the way out there and they already loaded him up in he ambulance," Kidd said. "He has went to Bennett to work in a car and this Simmons fellow was going to drive him home."

Jeffrey Simmons was already scheduled to appear on court Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.