Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets support for national anthem protesters

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter Monday morning to apparently show support for national anthem protesters, saying Americans are given the right to peaceful protests.

The tweet read, “All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests. Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable -JFK”

All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable-JFK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 25, 2017

The tweet came after NASCAR legend Richard Petty said he’d fire any driver who protests the national anthem.

“Anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem ought to be out of the country. Period. What got ’em where they’re at? The United States,” said the Randolph County native, according to the Associated Press.

Petty was asked if a Richard Petty Motorsports team member would be fired for protesting during the anthem, and he replied, “You’re right.”

Several NFL players knelt during the national anthem in protest of remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama on Saturday.

No drivers or other team members sat or kneeled at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the NASCAR Cup series race Sunday at Loudon, N.H.

Donald Trump tweeted praise for NASCAR Monday morning, saying “So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag — they said it loud and clear!”