Burlington police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man who allegedly fired shot at son during argument

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who allegedly fired a shot at his son during an argument, according to a press release.

On Sunday, Burlington officers went to 600 Trail Three in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Frank Reeves Jr. and his girlfriend told officers that 58-year-old Frank Reeves Sr. fired a single shot from a pistol at his son during a fight over missing.

No one was injured but the home was damaged by the gunshot.

Following an interview, officers learned the argument was over missing personal property, the release states.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for Reeves Sr. for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm in the city limits and communicating threats.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.