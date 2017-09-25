Archdale police investigating possible abuse of 11-week-old girl

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale police are investigating the possible abuse of an 11-week-old girl, according to a press release.

On Saturday, Wake Forest medical personnel contacted the Archdale Police Department in reference to a little girl who had been received as a patient. Crews say she suffered injuries consistent with child abuse and is currently listed in critical condition.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 861-7867.