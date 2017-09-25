Alamance County man arrested on child pornography charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man was arrested after deputies say they found child pornography at his home.

On Sept. 21, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Haw River Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Trollingwood Road in Haw River, according to a press release. Following an on-scene forensic examination of digital devices, 50-year-old Michael Bryant Champion was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Numerous digital devices were taken from the home and additional charges are pending.

Champion was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond.