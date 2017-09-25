2 teens, 20-year-old injured in overnight Winston-Salem shootings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people, including two teenagers, were injured in overnight shootings in Winston-Salem.

Police first responded to a reported shooting at E. 15th and E. 17th streets around 11:46 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers located two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

While police were investigating, a second shooting was reported at 12:47 a.m. in the 800 block of North Cameron.

Officers located 20-year-old Cherokie DeMichael Williams suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Williams was taken to a local hospital and is considered to be in stable but critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found the two incidents appear to be related as part of an ongoing dispute between individuals known to each other.

Multiple people of interest have been identified.