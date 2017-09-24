× Police release mugshot of driver charged with fatally hitting woman on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man faces charges after a woman was hit and killed by a minivan on West Wendover Avenue Friday evening, according to Greensboro police.

It happened at 7:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue near West Market Street.

Kamero Bradshaw, 35, of Greensboro, was driving a 1998 Ford Windstar west on West Wendover and crashed into the center guardrail several times.

During this time the vehicle made contact with an unknown female. Bradshaw attempted to flee the scene, but was unable to do so, according to a police press release.

The unknown woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. Her identity has not been released.

Bradshaw has been charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving and other traffic charges.

He is currently being held under a $50,000 bond.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.

