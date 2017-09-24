Man dead after head-on crash in southwest Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A 21-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision Saturday night in southwest Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol.

Dustin Dwane Simmons, of Bennett, was driving a truck when a 2001 Volkswagen sedan traveled left of center and hit him head-on.

Authorities were called to the crash near the intersection of Bennett and Riverside roads shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Simmons was driving a 1959 Ford truck, which was made without seat belts, according to Trooper Walker. He was ejected from the vehicle.

There is no word on any charges against the driver of the sedan or what caused the driver to cross the centerline.