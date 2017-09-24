Large group of Saints sit during national anthem, all Panthers on the field stand as normal

All Panthers stand for anthem pic.twitter.com/rErcVulbnM — Kevin Connolly (@kconnollyfox8) September 24, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – All the Carolina Panthers who were on the field Sunday stood during the national anthem before the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers was not on the field and came out after the anthem was over.

A large group of Saints sat during the national anthem prior to the game at Bank of America Stadium.

Some athletes are kneeling during the national anthem in protest of remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama on Saturday.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s Fired!’” Trump told a cheering crowd in Huntsville, Ala.

Six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs was atop the list of Ravens players taking a knee before the game in London.

At least a dozen Jaguars took a knee during the anthem, including defensive standouts Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, as well as their No. 4 draft pick, running back Leonard Fournette.