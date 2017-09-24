× Intoxicated driver injures 7 people standing near North Carolina parking lot, according to police

DURHAM, N.C. – Seven people were hurt after being hit by an intoxicated driver early Sunday morning in Durham, according to police.

WTVD reported that Hugo Romero-Robles, 23, is accused of driving into a crowd near a parking lot of La Luna nightclub at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Seven people were hurt, two of them were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities said that Romero-Robles was intoxicated. He was charged with a DWI and a hit and run felony.