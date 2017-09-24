× Deputies looking for men accused of breaking into Rockingham County home, robbing victim

STONEVILLE, N.C. – Deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into a Rockingham County home early Sunday morning and robbing a resident at gunpoint.

Stephone Foster, 33, with a last known address in Eden, has been identified as one of the suspects.

Foster is wanted on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, felony larceny and assault by pointing a gun. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Belthrop Road at about 4:15 a.m., according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The 24-year-old victim told officers that he was sleeping with his girlfriend and their child when the suspects broke inside.

The suspects were wearing Halloween masks and forced their way in through a backdoor, according to deputies. The suspects allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Deputies said a second victim who had been sleeping at the house was also held at gunpoint.

Both suspects fled the area in a cream Chevy Impala in with a third suspect inside, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Officials said the suspects’ vehicle was later found and pursued by deputies to the end of George Street in Eden where the occupants got out and ran off.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspects can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.