Richard Petty, NASCAR legend and team owner, says he'll fire any drivers who protest the national anthem

LOUDON, N.H. – NASCAR legend and team owner Richard Petty says he’ll fire any drivers who protest the national anthem.

“Anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem ought to be out of the country. Period. What got ’em where they’re at? The United States,” said the Randolph County native, according to the Associated Press.

Petty was asked if a Richard Petty Motorsports team member would be fired for protesting during the anthem, and he replied, “You’re right.”

Owner and former driver Richard Childress also said, “It’ll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus.”

No drivers or other team members sat or kneeled at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the NASCAR Cup series race Sunday in Loudon, N.H.

Several NFL players are kneeling during the national anthem in protest of remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama on Saturday.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s Fired!’” Trump told a cheering crowd in Huntsville, Ala.

The Carolina Panthers stood together on the field during their game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.