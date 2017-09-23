Woman alleges that former Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center doctor ruined her chances of getting pregnant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Oct. 5, 2007, Kimberly Bryant of Cabarrus County had surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to remove uterine fibroids. She left the hospital four days later, not knowing that a Baptist doctor had inserted a foreign object into her body that would deny her hopes of getting pregnant, according to a lawsuit filed in Forsyth Superior Court this week obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal.

Ten years later, when she got sick and had to have another surgery, she found out about the Gore-Tex plastic barrier, which had caused enough damage to her body that she would have to have a hysterectomy, the lawsuit says.

Bryant is asking for more than $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages for fraudulent concealment and medical malpractice from Dr. Mehmet Tamer Yalcinkaya, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wake Forest University Health Services and N.C. Baptist Hospital. Attorneys Harvey and Harold Kennedy and Donna Taylor filed the lawsuit Thursday.

Yalcinkaya worked as the director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for nine years. He is currently practice founder of Carolinas Fertility Institute, which has offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Charlotte. He left Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 2014, hospital spokesman Mac Ingraham said.

