UNC men’s basketball won’t visit White House due to scheduling conflict

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The national champion North Carolina Tar Heel’s men’s basketball team will not be visiting the White House due to a scheduling conflict.

“The team and Coach (Roy) Williams wanted to go, but we couldn’t find a date that worked for everyone,” North Carolina spokesman Steve Kirschner told ESPN. “We offered up eight or nine dates, but none of them worked.”

It is the custom for winning college men’s basketball and football national championship teams to visit Washington; however, this isn’t the first time the team hasn’t made the trip, according to WTVD.

Williams said he didn’t take the Tar Heels to the White House in 2005 — under President Bush — after his team won his first national title, but did take them after they secured his second title in 2009 — under President Obama.