Quick-thinking school bus driver hailed as hero after fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quick-thinking bus driver is being called a hero after saving elementary students from a school bus that caught fire Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, according to KSHB.

Video 41 Action News obtained shows flames roaring from the bus’ engine, within seconds consuming the entire vehicle.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near Grandview Road and Cypress Avenue. At the time, the bus was taking students home from Warford Elementary School.

“You could see [the smoke and fire] getting inside the cab of the bus,” said James Davis.

Davis pulled up as the bus driver was evacuating students from the bus.

“He had backpacks in his arms and he was just like getting the kids off the bus really fast,” he said. “He did really well getting them kids off the bus.”

No one was injured. The Hickman Mills School district said a second bus picked up the students immediately, without a problem, as first responders battled the flames.

The district also praised the bus driver, calling him a hero.