North Carolina teacher's poster says that 'Make America Great Again' is 'Covert White Supremecy'

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Posted in Franca Gilbert’s classroom at Franklin Academy High School earlier in September was a pyramid poster citing examples of overt white supremacy and covert white supremacy, according to WTVD.

According to one parent, the French teacher presented the poster to students as an assignment and asked them to translate it into French.

Joe Dilorenzo has a sophomore who attends Franklin. He believes this type of teaching has no place in a high school classroom, regardless of one’s political beliefs. He also agrees that Gilbert made a mistake.

“I don’t want her to be fired,” Dilorenzo said. “I heard she’s a very good French teacher. Stick to French!”

The poster lists “socially unacceptable overt white supremacy” examples as: Lynching, hate crimes, Swastikas, the N-word, racial slurs, racist jokes, neo-Nazis and burning crosses.

While “socially acceptable covert white supremacy” examples include (but are not limited to): “Make America Great Again”, police brutality, euro-centric curriculum, celebration of Columbus Day, racial profiling, police murdering POC (people/persons of color), cultural appropriation and denial of white privilege.

