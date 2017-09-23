× NC State upsets No. 12 Florida State in 27-21 victory in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – North Carolina State University upset No. 12 Florida State in a 27-21 victory Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Wolfpack are 3-1 and the Seminoles are 0-2.

The victory is N.C. State coach Dave Doeren’s first win over top-25 opponent, according to The Herald Sun.