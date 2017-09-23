× Chris Paul says President Trump isn’t ‘man enough’ to call athletes protesting national anthem ‘son of a b****’ to their face

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul has responded to President Donald Trump’s comments about athletes who protest the national anthem.

Trump criticized some in the National Football League on Friday night at a rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange, saying team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s Fired!’” the president told a cheering crowd.

Trump also took to Twitter on Saturday to rescind Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Paul, who grew up in Forsyth County and played for Wake Forest University, questioned Trump’s comments on Twitter.

“With everything that’s going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who’s kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane,” Paul tweeted.

Paul also added in another tweet that he doubts Trump is “man enough” to call the players a “son of a b****” to their face.

LeBron James and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also criticized the president’s remarks.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017