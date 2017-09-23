Angel, the miracle baby: Mother battling cancer while pregnant defies the odds

MOBILE COUNTY, Al. — A heartwarming story out of Southern Cancer Center at Providence Hospital. A local mother who was diagnosed with cancer while she was pregnant defied all the odds and now has a healthy baby girl, according to WALA.

Alexandria Dale Zine gave birth to Angel Pearl in May. The 27-year-old mother found out she had breast cancer when she was six weeks pregnant. Her journey wasn’t easy, but it’s nothing short of amazing.

“I was nervous, terrified… so many questions that bombarded me at once,” said Alexandria. “I began to pray, saying ‘Lord, I need an angel. I need you to send somebody with me to be here with me.’”

Her prayers were answered in the form of a doctor named Nicole Angel.

“I’m glad we had a great outcome, but it was very stressful for everybody involved,” said Dr. Angel. “You never know if the baby in utero is getting any side effects from the chemotherapy or not until they are born.”

Doctor angel walked Alexandria every step of the way, all while keeping baby Angel safe. Alexandria had to endure a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy while pregnant.

“Anytime I had to come to the hospital, even on her off days, she was there for me the whole time,” said Alexandria.

“She was just a trooper and she was an inspiration to all the ladies and patients back there in chemo,” said Dr. Angel. “When they saw that the 27-year-old who was pregnant could get chemotherapy, then they felt like they should get chemotherapy and probably not complain too much.”

There were days when Alexandria felt like giving up, but she knew a mother has to be strong.

“I have to get better. I have to get through this. That was mostly my motivation, having angel on the inside pushed me more. It pushed me not to give up. It made me eat when I didn’t feel like eating because I knew I had to feed her,” said Alexandria.

Through it all, Angel is here a happy and healthy baby. She is named after the doctor who saved both of their lives.

“I don’t have children, so it kind of filled a gap for me,” said Dr. Angel. “They will always be connected to me and I will always be looking out for them. It’s an honor that you can’t even describe.”

Shortly after Alexandria gave birth to Angel, she went through a double mastectomy. We’re happy to report this mother is cancer free!

“To see her healthy, doing good, working momma… it makes it all worth it every day,” said Alexandria. “I look at her and I’m just grateful. I thank God for her.”