Aerial drone hits Fort Bragg helicopter in New York City sky

NEW YORK — An aerial drone hit a Fort Bragg Army helicopter over New York City on Thursday night, according to WNYW.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. about 500 feet above the Midland Beach section of Staten Island. Four people were aboard the helicopter and nobody was hurt.

The incident appears to have been an accident, according to Lt. Col. Joe Buccino of the 82nd Airborne.

The Fort Bragg-based Black Hawk crew has been flying security missions for the U.N. General Assembly out of Linden Airport in New Jersey.

The helicopter sustained some damage to two blades and the fuselage. A piece of the drone was reportedly found in the oil cooler.