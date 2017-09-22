Woman plans to honor late husband with 60-mile bike ride after fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – About four times a week, Barbara Carr-Long and her husband 53-year-old Robbie Long went cycling.

"He rode mountain bikes, he rode cross bikes," she said. "We always had bike rides planned for the weekend."

Rides Barbara says that have been hard to go on lately.

"It's very difficult,” she said. “I've lost my partner."

On July 12th, Robbie was killed in a three-vehicle car crash on Highway 421 near Lewisville.

"The past two months have been the most difficult of my life," she said.

State troopers say a recliner fell off the back of a trailer on a pick-up truck.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five others were hurt. The driver of the trailer turned himself in days later and was charged with failure to secure a load.

"When someone is so alive one minute and then they're just taken from you the next, it's going to take a long time to recover from," Carr-Long said.

Carr-Long says she's working through the grief using the thing Robbie loved most to keep his memory alive.

"It's the perfect way to honor him," she said.

On September 30, Carr-Long, along with family and friends, are hosting a 60-mile bike ride through Yadkin Valley called “Ride 4 Robbie.”

"I know he's going to be there enjoying the event right there with us,” she said. “It would make him very happy."

The family's church also held a golf tournament in Robbie's honor on September 17th. Proceeds will go toward a weekend backpack program for kids.

"We're going to be able to keep his memory alive and remind people how important it is to take care of each other," she said.

Proceeds from the “Ride 4 Robbie” event will go to the Winston-Salem Cycling Center for scholarships for veterans to become bike mechanics.

The event has already raised $15,000.

It will take place at Flint Hill Vineyards, 2133 Flint Hill Road, East Bend NC 27018.