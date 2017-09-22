SC woman kills nearly 13-foot alligator

LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was able to wrangle and kill a nearly 13-foot alligator.

Laura Griffin killed the massive 12-foot, 7-inch gator at Lake Moultrie during her first hunt on Sept. 9, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The mother-of-three watched the alligator for almost two hours before she struck.

She was initially able to hook it, but it got away. About an hour later, he was at the end of her line again.

That time, she didn’t let the gator get away.

“We were in a 16-foot boat and when it came up, I saw the alligator was almost as long as the boat. I didn’t shoot it just once. I shot it three times,” Griffin said. “If that thing was coming into the boat with us, I was going to make sure it was dead.”

Griffin said she plans to harvest the alligator’s meat and eat it.

