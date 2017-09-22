President Trump: Kim Jong Un a ‘madman’ who ‘will be tested like never before’

President Donald Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “madman” Friday morning, the latest escalation in their combative rhetoric.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!” Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

The threatening message came hours after the rogue nation’s foreign minister said that North Korea could test a powerful nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean in response to Trump’s threats of military action.

Ri Yong Ho spoke to reporters in New York shortly after Kim made an unprecedented televised statement, accusing Trump of being a “mentally deranged US dotard.”

The fresh round of personal insults began earlier this week when Trump dubbed Kim “Rocket Man” on Sunday and again used the moniker at the United Nations, saying Kim is “on a suicide mission for himself.” The President additionally threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if it moves against the US or its allies.

Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that all military options are on the table when it comes to North Korea.

“We will continue our efforts in the diplomatic arena, but all our military options, as the President has said, are on the table,” he said. “Once we can assess the nature of this threat, the President will make a decision regarding the appropriate actions.”