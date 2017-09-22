This week’s play of the night comes from the Ledford at Thomasville matchup.
Play of the Night, from Ledford at Thomasville
-
Play of the Night, from Central Davidson at Thomasville
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 5
-
Several Piedmont Triad high school football games postponed to Monday
-
-
Several high school football games rescheduled because of chance for rain Friday
-
Play of the Night, from Western Guilford at Ragsdale
-
Play of the Night, from Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford
-
Play of the Night, from Asheboro at Randleman
-
Ledford High School football coach arrested, charged with assault on a female
-
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Build-a-Chair event at the Big Chair in Thomasville
-
Rookie Anchor: Bria Gibbs, of Northwest Guilford