Person hit, killed by van on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a minivan on West Wendover Avenue Friday evening, according to Greensboro police Lt. Stacy Morton.

The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue near West Market Street.

Greensboro police said the driver of the minivan stayed at the scene after hitting the person and is cooperating with authorities.

There is no word on charges and no names have been released.