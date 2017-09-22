NC high school students accused of getting drunk, abusing peers at football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School officials were forced to clear a North Carolina high school’s student section during a Friday night football game because of inappropriate behavior, WSOC reports.

Ardrey Kell High School Principal Switzer sent a message to parents explaining why school administrators had to take extreme action and remove students from the game.

In the message, Switzer listed several reasons, including that a significant amount of students were allegedly intoxicated, high on drugs, spitting and throwing items at the band and shouting racial comments toward other students.

Senior Cameron Schmitt was at the game.

“A lot of my friends don’t know why anyone would do that,” she said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials would not say whether students would face discipline, only that those who break the rules will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct.

The principal went on to say that Ardrey Kell is one of the top schools in North Carolina and that the students and community deserve better.

Switzer said he knows all students weren’t involved, but he did ask parents to talk to their children and let them know that type of behavior won’t be tolerated.

This is the message Ardrey Kell's principal sent to parents after removing students from a football game. Hear from parents at 5 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/SJZUbrH98I — Brittney Johnson (@BrittneyWSOC9) September 21, 2017