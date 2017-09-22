× Man taken into custody after chase, standoff in Alamance County

HAW RIVER, N.C. – A man was taken into custody after three Alamance County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were damaged in a car chase.

Bobby Knight Jr. was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation after deputies said he led authorities on a chase on Friday.

Haw River police and Alamance County deputies were called to the area of Roxboro Road and Isley Road in reference to a man having mental issues.

The suspect allegedly led authorities on a chase which ended at the intersection of Haw River Hopedale Road and Keck Road.

A standoff ensued and authorities recovered a loaded weapon from the suspect, according to police.

After the weapon was recovered, the suspect fled the scene, resulting in a chase that ended on East Main Street at North State Street where the suspect’s vehicle struck Alamance County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

A pickup truck, three Alamance County Sheriff’s Department vehicles and Knight’s vehicle was damaged. There were no reported injuries during this incident.