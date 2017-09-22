London says it won’t renew Uber’s license

London’s transport authority said Friday that it will not renew Uber’s license, saying the company is not “fit and proper.”

Transport for London cited the company’s approach to reporting serious criminal offenses and its use of software that prevented regulators from monitoring the app.

The agency made the announcement from its Twitter account.

Uber has 21 days to appeal the decision and can continue to operate during that period.

The startup works with over 40,000 drivers in the city and has been used by 3.5 million Londoners.