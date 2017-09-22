Lexington man accused of selling heroin

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 34-year-old Lexington man faces multiple drug charges, including selling heroin, according to a press release.

Following a three-month investigation, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested and charged Brian Lorenzo Curlee with three counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and four counts of selling heroin.

Since he was already in the Davidson County jail under a $250,000 secured bond, Curlee was given an additional $100,000 bond.

He was previously charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.