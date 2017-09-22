× Hurricane victims called a 1-800 number for Irma aid and were offered phone sex instead

Several Hurricane Irma victims called a 1-800 number for help and were offered phone sex instead of hurricane relief assistance.

The Miami Herald reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 office accidentally tweeted the number Wednesday, which offered assistance to people dealing with damaged roofs.

The number was supposed to be a “1-888” number, not a “1-800” number. The original tweet has since been deleted and reposted with the right number.

“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press ‘1’ to connect, free, now,” said the recording of the 1-800 number.

Irma was an extremely powerful and catastrophic Cape Verde type hurricane, the strongest observed in the Atlantic since Wilma in 2005 in terms of maximum sustained winds.