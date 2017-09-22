High Point man wanted on attempted murder charges arrested
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man wanted on attempted murder charges turned himself into police on Thursday.
Stubbs is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm within the city, according to the Guilford County courthouse magistrate.
Police went to a home on Radford Drive in reference to a shooting in August. Upon arrival, officers learned that Stubbs had shot into a car while people were inside.
No one was injured.
Investigators believe the motive for the shooting was over a relationship with an ex-girlfriend.
Stubbs is behind bars on a $75,500 bond.