High Point council plans meeting Monday to regroup on stadium plan

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point is moving on with its plan to build a stadium, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

On Monday, the City Council will meet privately to discuss a “Plan B” to pay for the proposed downtown stadium. That meeting will come just days after Guilford County commissioners put off for 60 to 90 days a decision on whether to help pay for it.

Supporters of the High Point plan had told commissioners they needed a decision Thursday to be able to meet a tight timeline for opening the stadium in spring 2019.

High Point will lose the Atlantic League baseball team that would play in the stadium, the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Bluefish, if the stadium isn’t open by then.

