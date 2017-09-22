‘He’s a true hero’: NC soldier rescues woman from burning car, shields her body from explosion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A quick-thinking North Carolina soldier put his military training to the test Monday evening when he saved a mother-of-two from a burning car and used his body to shield her from exploding debris, WBTV reports.

Staff Sgt. Cory Hinkle was driving home from his National Guard base in Charlotte when he witnessed a head-on crash. After noticing there was smoke coming from one of the vehicles, Hinkle began running toward it to help.

When he approached the vehicle, he learned that 28-year-old Brandy Guin had broken her ankle and couldn’t get out. Hinkle and fellow military man Brandon Foster were eventually able to help Guin out and place her on the grass before the car exploded, according to the Shelby Star.

“As the fire started to spread in my car, the shocks started to explode and hot debris was flying everywhere,” Guin said. “He shielded me with his body and said ‘It’s going to have to go through me to get to you.’”

Hinkle suffered minor injuries after his ankle was hit by a piece of metal.

The soldier says he has a wife and two daughters and hopes someone else would stop and do the same for his family.

“I will forever be indebted to him. He’s a true hero,” Guin said.

Soldier rescues a local woman from burning car, shields her body from the explosion. @WBTVGoodNews has the story » https://t.co/sTGBflE0Eq pic.twitter.com/GKovZFY24H — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) September 22, 2017